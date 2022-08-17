By Steve Agbota

In response to critical empowerment of the Search and Rescue team in Lagos and strategic fulfilment to suggestions made by maritime media experts at a recent parley , Dr George Morghalu, managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority ( NIWA) , has deployed a new ambulance boat to the Lagos area office

The new water craft fitted with amber lights and two 175 Horse Power engines made by Yamaha, with cream colour leather interior, fitted with medical equipment, first aid boxes, communication system, and stretchers, will form the fulcrum rapid response to accidents on Lagos waterways.

Rugged and built to ferry accident victims and those who require immediate medical attention to the nearest hospital and Medical Hold Bay, the ambulance watercraft can travel at controlled timing without fear or anxieties of being buffeted by high impact waves.

Lagos waterways has busiest watercraft traffic year round with heritage operators and water users targeted for safety advocacy by National inland Waterways Authority, Lagos area office which has deployed its task force to curb mishaps on the waterways.