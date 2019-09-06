The General Manager, Legal at the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Danladi Ibrahim, is now acting Managing Director of the Authority.

A visit to the website of the Authority yesterday showed Danladi has been named acting managing director barely two weeks after the immediate past Managing Director of the Authority, Senator Olorunibe Mamora, left to join the Federal Executive Council as Minister of State for Health.

Since the office of Managing Director was vacant, there have been reports of some administrative confusion at the NIWA headquarters over who will act pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director by the Federal Government.

The appointment of Mamora, however, created a vacuum to be filled by the Federal Government and since his exit no one has been mandated to act from the senior officials in the agency.

But, Danladi who has been appointed acting MDforathirdtimeina row has now assumed the acting position pending further directive.