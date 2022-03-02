From Ajiri Daniels, Abuja

The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Dr. George Moghalu has described the late former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ishaya Iko Ibrahim, as a man who provided great leadership and showed commitment to the development of the authority.

The late Ibrahim who served as the Chief of Naval Staff under President Yar’Adua and Jonathan, was a Board Chairman of NIWA before his demise on January 4th, 2022.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Speaking during a valedictory session in honour of the late Chairman in Abuja on Wednesday, Moghalu said the late Ibrahim was a kindhearted man who believed in Nigeria and was ready to give up anything for the benefit of the nation.

He said: “I find it difficult to describe the late Chairman in the past, because he was a kindhearted, sincere and committed man who believed in this nation. He provided good leadership in the Authority and led us like a father. He provided us with a shoulder to lean on.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“He was always ready to listen, willing to assist and intervene. I remember instances where he used his goodwill to intervene in issues we considered to be very challenging. Anytime we had issues, especially security issues because he was a security man, he took it up with the highest authority, especially when it had to do with the Naval Headquarters, he was always there for us.”

While condoling the wife of the late Chairman, Moghalu also pledged the support of the authority in assisting the family.

He said: “We will support the family in any area. We had a very close relationship with the board members and especially the chairman. The unique thing about the board is that we operated like a family.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“So, we are available for her, because we know there are areas of challenges and interest that they may have, they should let us know because we are part of the family and they are also part of us,” he added.