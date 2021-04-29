From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu, has officially declared his intention to join the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a ceremony, yesterday, at the APC state secretariat in Awka, Moghalu, who is a one time national auditor of the party, said the need to reposition Anambra, and link the state to the Federal Government, informed his decision to run.

“Anambra State needs a platform to be connected to the Federal Government at the centre. That is why it is crucial for the state to elect APC, so that the bounties of the present Federal Government will tickle down more to the state. Already, the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari is doing a lot for Anambra and the South East in general. If this party is elected to control our state, more democracy dividends will come.

“Again, Anambra at this time deserves a government with conscience and sense of responsibility towards the people; and not a care-free and impudent administration that lacks the presence of mind and capacity to provide the desired leadership.

“Being that our people have suffered long enough, it is time it ended, by our people supporting a man with proven integrity and records.

“This is the reason I offer myself to serve,” he said.