From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

As part of the preparative and protective measures taken by National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) in order to have a seamless exercise in the shipment of cargoes from Lagos Ports to Onitsha River Port, the Managing Director of NIWA, Chief Dr George Moghalu has paid a working visit to the Acting Inspector General of the Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba at the force’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to a release by the general manager, Corporate Affairs of NIWA, Jibril Darda’u made available to journalists in Onitsha, during the visit, Chief Moghalu sought the collaboration and cooporation of the police in providing adequate security for the second test-run of cargo shipments from Lagos to Onitsha River Port in a bid to decongest the Ports in Lagos State.

“The purpose of our visit is to seek for collaboration and cooperation of the police force to build a synergy in our inland waterways operations, most importantly now that we are about to commence the second phase of the test-run of shipping cargoes from Lagos to Onitsha.

“NIWA is a Federal agency saddled with the responsibility of regulating and developing activities on the Inland waterways of the nation with a headquarter in Lokoja, Kogi State. We have 22 area offices across the nation and waterways links across 28 States in the federation.

“Statistics have shown that about sixty percent of cargoes coming into Nigerian Ports are destined to the South East of the country.

“I thank the Acting IGP for the kind cooperation the force has been rendering to NIWA Inland Police Command, and also appealed for more cooperation in some areas of challenges the Authority is facing such as; lack of gun boats, accoutrement and anti-riot equipment, ” Chief Moghalu had said.

He also complained that the Ag IGP should help vacate some police officials illegally occupying some of the organization’s premises which he said was by law under NIWA’s right of way at Onitsha Area Office for the Authority to make better use of the place.

Moghalu congratulated Baba on his appointment as the new Acting IGP by Mr President, and wished him a successful tenure.

Responding, the Acting IGP thanked Chief Moghalu and his management team for the visit.

He said: “I thank you for coming to congratulate me and intimate me with the developments and challenges you have in your organization.

“We have a very good and cordial working relationship with NIWA and we recognize the kind cooperation that NIWA is rendering to the inland and marine police, though we need improvements in the areas.

“To have gun boats is capital intensive but the force will look for a way on how to support NIWA in its areas of operations.

The Ag IGP disclosed that he was once the head of the marine police when he was an AIG, so, that made him to know much about NIWA and all operations and activities in the maritime sector.

He promised to sustain the good working relationship with NIWA in all its areas of operations and also to provide the organisation with every support where necessary.

In an interview, the MD of NIWA added that the visit was also aimed at allaying the fears of the cargo owners and build their confidence on the test-run exercise from Lagos to Onitsha.

Amongst the management team that accompanied the MD to the visit includes; Barrister Danladi Ibrahim, GM Legal services, Company Secretary and legal adviser; DCP Shettima Zanna, Head of NIWA Police Command; Alhaji Yusuf Gire, GM Finance and Account; Engr Ostia Anazado, Technical Adviser to the MD; Mr Abdullahi Dabai, GM Human Resources and Admin; Mr Jibril Darda’u, GM Corporate Affairs; Mr Ibrahim Isyaku Sade, GM Procurement and Barrister Nasiru Biyankari, DGM legal services.