From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has revealed that it has concluded arrangements to partner with the Nigerian Navy to ensure the protection of Onitsha River Port-bound cargoes.

Managing Director of the agency, Chief George Moghalu, made the disclosure at the annual Ministerial press briefing on landmark programmes, projects and activities of the ministry and its agencies held in Abuja on Thursday.

The NIWA MD further announced that following federal government’s approval to concession Onitsha Seaport, the Port will formally resume full operational activities next month after the Memorandum of Understanding between the federal government and the concessioners.

“Let me confirm to you that the federal government has approved the concessioning of the Onitsha River Port. We have concluded everything and would have resumed operations April 1st because the concessioners are in a hurry to start, but it will now resume next month after the signing of the MoU, which is currently undergoing final scrutiny. Let me also disclose that NIWA is collaborating with the Navy to ensure the protection of cargoes to the Onitsha Seaports,” he said.

Enumerating the achievements recorded by the agency, Moghalu said: “the use of the inland waterways in carriage of goods and persons is beginning to impact the national economy. Some of the major strides in that subsector within the period under review include: construction of warehouse and completion of jetty at Odekpe, Ogbaru LGA, Anambra State.

“Reconstruction/rehabilitation of Warri Wooden jetty to concrete jetty; construction of ferry ramp at Jen, Taraba, Anambra States, shore protection work on River Niger at Jamata inland River Port; acquisition of five marine craft for Port Harcourt area office for more River training works. Regular clearing of water hyacinth, debris and obstructions on inland waterways and commencement of online boat registration,” he highlighted.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemi Saraki, who represented the Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, said that; “the development and sustainability of other sectors of the economy lies heavily on efficient transportation infrastructure.

“It is the realisation of this that the federal government made transportation infrastructure a priority both in its economic recovery and growth plan and the current medium term national development plan.

“Consequently, the ministry is committed to ensuring that the nation has a vibrant, responsive, efficient and effective transport system capable of adequately meeting the needs of a modern, industrial and vibrant economy.

“The ministry’s core mandate include provision and administration of rail and marine transport infrastructure, road transport and mass transit administration as well as intermodal coordination of all transportation modes in the country.

“The government has made giant strides in bridging the infrastructural deficit in the transportation sector and will do more especially in human capacity development for sustainability. I wish to appreciate Mr President for his unrelenting support and commitment to the nation,” she noted.