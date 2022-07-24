From Steve Agbota

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has regretted the recent loss of lives in the Niger State Boat mishap which occured on Saturday, 23rd of July 2022.

The Authority said that non compliance to safety rules by boat operators is a major reason for incessant boat mishaps on the nations waterways.

In a statement signed on Sunday by the NIWA National Spokesman, Jibril Darda’u, the Authority said it will continue to enforce compliance with safety rules and regulations and employ other measures to achieve safe waterways for all.

“It is deeply saddening for us at the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, to once again condole with the Government and people of Niger State, on the recent boat mishap which occurred at Shiroro Local Govt Area on Saturday 23rd July, 2022.

“We are all the more saddened because of the efforts we have put in place to ensure that basic safety guidelines and regulations are adhered to by boat drivers. Despite this, however, boat drivers and operators still sail in bad weather; overload their boats and oftentimes do not even wear life jackets for their own safety!

“Unless Operator’s and passengers alike buy into the imperative of safety on the waterways, no amount of enforcement or compulsion on the part of regulatory bodies can effect the desired results.

“While we regret the loss of lives and pray for the repose of the souls of the dead, the Authority will continue to enforce compliance with safety rules and regulations and employ other measures to achieve safe waterways for all,” the statement added.