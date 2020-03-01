David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has unveiled plans to engage the civil society organizations and all other stakeholders in the maritime subsector within the south east geo-political zone to sensitize, improve awareness to enhance wealth creation in the industry.

This was contained in an address the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NIWA, Chief George Muoghalu presented during a one-day sensitization seminar on NIWA’s activities in the southeast zone at All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, Anambra-Archbishop State.

The NIWA boss said this would ensure effective implementation of government policies, develop and enhance safety enforcement and minimize environmental damage.

He noted that the effort would provide a clear framework that would enable investors to participate in maritime projects to improve growth and competitiveness within the maritime subsector.

Chief Muoghalu said as part of a comprehensive action plan to tackle the challenges and ensure efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the maritime industry, NIWA had taken several measures including the privatization of the Onitsha River Port.

“This has achieved an appreciable level of completion. The government will vigorously pursue the expansion of the nation’s river ports to be driven by the private sector. Some of these include the development of the Baro River Port, the development of Lokoja River Port and so on.

“Government’s attention is also directed towards ensuring safety and security in the nation’s waterways. In this light, NIWA is being repositioned to effectively partner the Nigerian Navy and indeed all the relevant agencies in addressing the security challenges in the Gulf Guinea which are key to our economic resurgence agenda, “he submitted.

NIWA boss said that another area of endowment which required increased involvement of the private sector to harness coastal trade was water transportation, describing it as the most environmentally friendly as well as the most cost-effective mode of transportation.