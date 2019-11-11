Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has decried the level of abandonment of the Oguta river port in Osemoto, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

Managing Director of NIWA, George Muoghalu who expressed his disappointment while on an inspection tour of the project noted that the Federal Government had spent huge sums of money on the project only for it to be abandoned.

He also expressed anger on the level of vandalisation of the project awarded in 2009 by late President Umar Yar’adua.

He attributed the activities of the vandals to the insecurity nature of the premises of the port which he said was not fenced.

Although he pointed out that resources to complete the project might be limited, he promised that the Federal Government would endeavour to see the project completed in a short time.

According to Muoghalu, “the level of vandalism is disturbing because it was left for a very long time; I am not happy it is not fenced; we are aware that resources might not be available to continue the project, but we promise to see what we can do to complete it.

“We are also not happy with the quality of work done by the contractor, money expended should be justified; we would make a case for fund even though we know a lot has been spent; we plead with the traditional rulers and members of the community to see the project as their own; they must help government to protect it.”

Speaking also at the visit, Gogo Nwakuche, the contractor handling the project, thanked the MD for his visit just he said that the project had deteriorated because it was abandoned for long.

Nwakuche, however, expressed thanks to the Federal Government for its foresight in constructing the river port at Oguta, maintaining that it would boost economic activities of the state and Nigeria as whole when completed.

Muoghalu also seized the opportunity to inspect the project at Owerre nta, on the boundary between Imo and Abia state.