David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has urged the Incorporated Trustees of Sand Miners Association of Anambra State to always follow due process and not to see NIWA as its enemy.

NIWA said only landlords of the sand miners were its clients with whom it had business, according to the Act establishing it. The agency said it could not change its resolve to collect fees that were due to the Federal Government.

NIWA insisted that it was empowered by NIWA Act to collect Right of Way and Access Fees, contrary to the allegation by Anambra sand miners that NIWA was involved in double taxation against them.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of NIWA Managing Director, George Moghalu, at Onitsha, General Manager, Corporate Affairs Department, Jibril Darda’u, who arrived Onitsha from Lokoja, said agency would always follow due process and ensure no amount of money accruable to the Federal Government would be missing.

The briefing followed a protest by the sand miners, against the agency, where they (the sand miners) alleged that NIWA was involved in multiple taxation by collecting Right of Way and Access Fees from them, among other things.

Darda’u, who addressed newsmen in company with NIWA Technical Adviser to the managing director, Osita Anazodo, Area Manager, Onitsha, Queen Uba and Area Office Lawyer, Emmanuel Chikaelo, alleged that the sand miners in Anambra were being used by some yet-to-be identified people against the agency and its managing director.

“I want the public to understand that the issue is not about Moghalu, but about NIWA laws. NIWA laws have been in existence before the coming of Moghalu and it will be there even after he exits office.

“Moghalu did not make the laws, so those who are using the opportunity of his assumption of office to blackmail or dent his image are involved in exercise in futility, they will not succeed because whatever policy he implements is NIWA’s policy that is covered in the NIWA Act, which empowers the managing director to act.

“We are still investigating the campaign of calumny against our managing director. We know some people are behind it, some people are using the sand miners in Anambra State to attack NIWA and its managing director,” Darda’u said.