National President of Nigeria Welders and Fitters Union, NIWELFU, Comrade Joseph Inone, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to caution leading indigenous companies against bringing foreign welders into Nigeria.

He fumed that welders and fitters were brought from China, Thailand, India, Egypt, and Singapore among others, to perform duties that could be done by Nigerians.

Inone, who said this in Benin after the National Executive Council meeting of the association, noted that Nigeria has competent welders, who could undertake gigantic jobs like the construction of Dangote Refinery and other high-profile construction jobs across the country.

The statement reads: “We want to caution construction companies operating in Nigeria over their unpatriotic and unpopular decision to bring foreign welders and fitters in droves from China, Thailand, India, Egypt, Singapore, etc, to mention but few for construction work across the length and breadth of our country. They have callously neglected the

Nigerian Welders and Fitters to the detriment of our nation-building efforts.

Let me remind Mr. President that the Warri, Port- Harcourt, Kaduna Refineries, Kaduna Petrochemical, Port- Harcourt Petrochemical, Escravos- Lagos Transmission Line, ECOWAS Gas Line, NLG Bonny, and other notable projects were built by Nigerian Welders and Fitters with the cognate and requisite knowledge, many years ago. It was even when Nigerian welders and fitters were not as experienced as they are today.

Therefore, we are surprised that they are ignoring the Local Content Act at a critical time like this. Nigerian welders and fitters have executed projects of international repute endorsed by International Standard Organization ISO in Angola, Turkey, South Korea, and several other nations. This is to drive home the truth that we do not lack competent welders and fitters in Nigeria.

There is an urgent need for President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the Senate through the Senate Committee on Ethics, Public Petition, and Privileges, to call these companies to order and also ensure that they comply with the Nigerian labour laws and regulatory guidelines due to the adverse effect of the continuous neglect of Nigerian welders and fitters.”

The General Secretary of NIWELFU, Comrade Innocent Adimoha who also spoke during the press conference in Benin City strongly suggested that members of NIWELFU should be appointed into the Presidential Local Content Monitoring Committee.