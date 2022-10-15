By Henry Uche

In line with its mandate to promote women entrepreneurs in agriculture, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Business Women Group (NAWORG) in collaboration with Lagos state government are offering women agropreneurs the opportunity to showcase, network and exhibit their produce to the world in its coming international exhibition in Lagos.

With the theme, “Encouraging Women in Agriculture and Made- In -Nigeria Products for Economic growth,” the event would see different women across the country from agro- subsector coming to learn improved ways of farming as there would be a cross- pollination and fertilization of ideas at different sessions.

At a press briefing in Lagos, an executive member of NAWORG, Mrs. Helen Ogedegbe, told newsmen that there would be a road show on Tuesday and Wednesday 18th & 19th October respectively, which shall involve Lagos state ministry of information to create awareness of the august event.

With the support of Women FM Radio (91.7), the program slated for 21st through 23rd at Lagos State Secretariat Ikeja, exhibitors would gain more knowledge from the workshops and training sessions by to be championed by seasoned entrepreneurs, industrialists, agriculturists among other giants in the agro- value chain of the economy.

Speaking also, the National Chairperson of NAWORG, Hajiya Abubakar, represented by the NAWORG co-ordinator (Lagos state chapter), Mrs. Stella Akande, who doubles as the Chairperson -for Trade & Exhibition, urged women across the country who are engaged in different crafts to identify with NACCIMA, saying, “It doesn’t take much to be a member of NACCIMA, there are a lot of benefits herein.

“A lot of women have benefited from being members of NACCIMA and by extension- NAWORG, and we want more women to come on board, we are reaching out to those even in the hinterlands. This exhibition would be of great opportunity for women in agriculture subsector in particular. They would gain access to market, distribution and others in the entire value chain among other benefits,” she maintained.

On his part, the Director -General of NACCIMA, Mr. Sola Obadimu, represented by the Head, IT & Policy Development for NACCIMA, Mr Olufemi Alatise, affirmed that NACCIMA was out to make the event second to none.

According to him, he asseverated, “NACCIMA is giving full support in logistics, technical support among others. We shall ensure that no stone is left unturned to see it meets its target,”

He called on federal government to make climate change a policy and fiscal agenda if Nigeria must get it right in managing natural disasters like floods, and other human unwholesome actions which affect farmers negatively.

“It is not enough to raise the alarm by NiMet and other agencies of government, it’s important to put actionable measures in place to see that Nigerians especially farmers do not fall victims of floods, pestilence and other acts of nature. FG must guarantee protection for farmers against killerherders and other terror groups who have posed a threat to our food security, else food crisis would continue to ravage Nigeria,” he urged.

Similarly, the Lagos state commissioner for Commerce, Industry and co-operatives, Mrs . Lola Akande represented by Mrs. Bashiudeem O. R, confirmed that the state government was throwing it weight behind NAWORG in all facets. According to her, the Lagos state government would be celebrating World Food Day as a proof of its commitment to see that the basic needs (food supply) of Lagosians, and its neighboring States by extension are guaranteed.

“We are in full support of NAWORG, as we have been doing, but this time we shall do more to support every essential programs like this, because food crisis and insecurity is becoming unbecoming in the country,” she stressed.