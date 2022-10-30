By Usman Garba Santuraki

He was appointed more than five years ago to drive the Adamawa State Board of Internal Revenue to greater heights. His appointment by the erstwhile Governor Muhammadu Bindow Jibrilla, signal the rapid transformation that has taken place in the board in the last five years. Because of the innovations and total rejuvenation he brought to the board, the stagnant revenue generation has got a leap in the state thereby enhancing the capacity and the capability of the state government in providing the much touted dividend of democracy.

The present Governor Ahmadu Fintri, saw the wisdom in this personality by reappointing him to continue in the seat as the chairman of the board. Upon the trust shown to him by the present administration of the Governor Ahmadu Fintri, he swung into action by initiating measures towards the drive for revenue generation by putting some kind of incentives , that ultimately would no doubt ginger the staff. He is flexible in his interaction with his surbodinates, but can be naughty in terms of trying to get the desired results.

The chairman makes it a point of duty by personally checking the staff of the board in discharging their duties, as well as making sure, that their allowances are paid. This has gone a long way in getting the required results of the board.

No wonder, the state House of Assembly passed a vote of confidence in the Chairman, Alhaji Hamman Adama Njabari, last year on his performances which led to the increase of revenue generation in Adamawa State. The Chairman of the board is a person, who worked round the clock and this has put all the staff on their toes in discharging their duties. Training and retraining were given due attention as staff are sent on training and approval given to those who secured admission to read relevant courses in taxation.

The entire environment of the board was given a face lift within the last five years and the process of obtaining vehicle particulars was automated to go by the new technological break through of today’s modern world.

Now, people can process their vehicle particulars online and also obtain registration of the vehicle using the same method. This blocked the leakages hitherto experienced by owners of vehicle and reduced to the barest minimum the level of corrupt tendencies associated with the process.

It is important to stress the point, that tremendous achievements were recorded since the chairman ascended the mantle of leadership of the board in the five years of his stewardship.

Being an expert in taxation and in revenue administration has greatly helped in the laying of foundation for a sustainable revenue generation, that drawed accolades from different organs of government.

It is also an indisputable fact, that men of noble characters strive to attain greater heights and make society a better place. Alhaji Adama Njabari is really one of such characters. He was a rare model of integrity, humility and exemplary conduct in all ramifications. The happenings in the board in the past five years indeed justified the position of those elated.

Their position is really hinged on the pedigree and professionalism of the man called Hamman Adama Njabari as he has not failed in his efforts towards repositioning the Adamawa Board of Internal Revenue. The happenings in the board in the past five years indeed justified the position of those selected.

No doubt now the board is on the right path with the appointment of an insider, who rise from the bottom to the top of the organization and whose background in both accountancy, as well as tax administration is an asset to the repositioning of the board. The global financial crisis has forced Alhaji Adama Njabari to think out of the box to find creative ways of generating IGR for the state to execute projects for the good of the people.

This has also enhanced the collection of more taxes for the state and blocking of revenue leakages.

• Santuraki writes from Jimeta-Yola, Adamawa State