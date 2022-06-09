From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Mr Njamanze Christian Kelechi has emerged as the Action People’s Party’s senatorial flag bearer for the Imo East (Owerri) senatorial zone for the forthcoming 2023 National Assembly polls.

Njemanze had emerged through a voice vote by delegates of the party during its primary election held at the old Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Imo state council ,Owerri , the state capital yesterday.

Speaking to reporters after his victor, Njemanze described the party as formidable, peaceful and transparent.

The senatorial hopeful, who dedicated his victory to God, thanked the National leadership of the party led by Mr Uche Nnadi, the state chairman of the party, Ernest Ezirim, as well as the party’s electoral panel led by Barr Chilaka Chilaka and the delegates for their support which provided the opportunity for him to be on the ballot for the 2023 general election.

“I promise to do my best to win gallantly in order effectively represent the Owerri zone at the upper legislative chamber. We all going to work together to ensure that the party emerges victorious in the 2023 election and I promise not to fail the people of the Owerri Zone,” he said.

Earlier, the chairman of the party’s electoral panel, Chilaka Chilaka, disclosed that the party’s national leadership has opted for consensus in all its elective primary for the forthcoming 2023 general including the Imo East senatorial primary which was done through voice vote in line with section 84 of the electoral Act .

One of the delegates, Ngo Onyeaghialam, who spoke with reporters, expressed optimism and confidence that with Njemanze as the party’s Owerri senatorial candidate that the party will beat other opposition parties in the main election .

She said that they will mobilise massive support for the senatorial hopeful, who she described as a known philanthropist who has been empowering women, the poor, orphans and especially the widows across the senatorial zone.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the party, Ernest Ezirim has described the APP as a fast growing party in Imo state that has committed members, structures and faithful followers and an encompassing manifesto.

