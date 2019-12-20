Godwin Tsa Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 33 judicial officers including Chief Judges for six states.

The six states are Anambra, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara, Ogun, Osun, Imo, Sokoto, Ekiti and Niger states.

In a statement, yesterday, NJC’s Director for Information, said the recommendations was made the meeting of the Council held on December, 17 and 18, 2019.

Those recommended for appointment as Chief Judges are: Justice Onochie Manasseh Anyachebelu (for Anambra State); Justice Mohammed Suleiman Ambursa (Kebbi) and Justice Akon Bassey Ikpeme (Cross River).

Others are Kadi Umaru Muhammad Gusau (as Grand Kadi, Zamfara State Sharia Court of Appeal; Justice Mobolaji Ayodele Ojo (as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Ogun State and Justice Foluke Eunice Awolalu (as President, Customery Court of Appeal, Osun State).

For the River State Hig Court, the NJC recommended the appointment of four judges.

They are: Stephens Dirialakeibama Jumbo, Chuku Mark Onyema, Ngbor-Abina Lemea and Fibresima Florence Atili.

Two were appointed for Ogun State High Court – Olufunmilayo O. Stanley and Olukemi Olusola Yetunde Oresanya.

For Imo State High Court, , the NJC recommended the appointment of seven judges.

They are Onyeka Vincent Ifeanyichukwu, Leweanya Kechinyere A., Victoria Chinyere Isiguzo, Vivian O. B. Ekezie, Eze Nonye Eke, Ihuoma Grace Chukwunyere, and Ibeawuchi Edith Chinyere.

Three were recommended for Sokoto State High Court. They are: Aminu Garba Sifawa, Mohammed Mohammed and Raliya Uthman Muhammad.

One was recommended for Ekiti State High Court. He is Obafemi Makanju Fasanmi.

Three were recommended for Niger State High Court. They are Salisu Alhassan Majidadi, Binta Bawa and Danladi Ahmad.

For Ogun State High Court, three were recommended. They are Michael Kolawole Peters, Anthony Olusesan Araba and Adebisi Olusola Femi-Segun.

The NJC equally recommended the appointment of two judges for the Imo State Customary Court of Appeal.

They are Obichere Ijeoma Josephine and Nze Ifeanyi Tennyson.

It also recommended on judge for the Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal, in the person of Amadi Ericonda, while it recommended Bello Khalid Jega for appointment as Kadi for Kebbi State Sharia Court of Appeal.

Oye said: “All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by their respective State Governors and confirmation by the respective State House of Assembly.”

Meanwhile, The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on Thursday affirmed the May 2018 conviction of a former Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Nwobike, to one month imprisonment for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A three-man panel of the court comprising of Justices Joseph Ikyegh, Jamilu Tukur and Ebiowei Tobi, unanimously held that the lower court properly convicted the lawyer in accordance with Section 97(3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

It dismissed Nwobike’s appeal for “mostly lacking in merit.”

The court, however, discharged and acquitted Nwobike of the charge of offering gratification to a Federal High Court judge, Justice Mohammed Yinusa.

Nwobike’s counsel, Mr Olawale Akoni, SAN, said afterwards that the lawyer would appeal the conviction to the Supreme Court.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 18, 2018, Justice Raliat Adebiyi of a Lagos High Court, convicted Nwobike of 12 out of 18-count charge bordering on attempt to pervert the course of justice.

She sentenced him to one month imprisonment on each of the 12 counts but said the sentences would run concurrently.