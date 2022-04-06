From Godwin Tsa, Abuja.

The National Judicial Council (NJC), has disowned an online advertisement in a website informing the general public that the Council has embarked on massive recruitment exercise.

NJC warned that the advertisement was not only false but fraudulent with the aim of those behind it to defraud innocent job seeking applicants.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by it’s Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, the Council made it clear that it was not employing any category of workers and warned those seeking jobs not to fall into the traps of 419 website owners.

The statement read in part “The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to a false advertisement purporting an ongoing recruitment exercise of the Council for the year 2022 on some websites, different from the official website of the National Judicial Council.

“The Council by this medium informs the general public that there is no such online recruitment as portrayed by the websites, neither is it currently

considering any recruitment exercise for the time being.

“The Council noted with dismay that this recruitment advertisement is becoming a yearly recurrent decimal on such websites

“The general public is hereby advised against downloading any form online, sending their CV’s or paying anyone for any recruitment.

“Applicants are hereby advised to beware of fraudsters parading their websites as recruitment platforms for the Council.