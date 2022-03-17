From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has issued warning letters to two judges of the state High Courts with one of them placed on its watch list over acts bordering on judicial misconduct.

The two judicial officers are Justice Muawiyah Baba Idris of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) and his brother justice of the High Court of Kaduna state, Justice M.M. Ladan.

The action against them was taken at the 97th meeting of the Council held on March 15 and 16, 2022, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammad Ibrahim.

In the case Justice Idris, he was issued with a warning letter and placed on NJC’s watchlist “for a period of one year for signing the Writ of Possession for execution on the same day he delivered judgement in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/FT/36/19 between Sicons Nigeria Ltd V Nile Place Restaurant and Catering Services Ltd. The Suit was for recovery of demised property.

Council agreed with the findings of the Committee that investigated the Hon. Judge that his action was in contravention of Proviso to Order 27 Rule (16) (b) High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Procedure Rules 2018 and Order 4 (1) and (2) of the Judgement Enforcement Rules 2004.

As for Justice Ladan, “ Council resolved to issue a warning letter to him having found merit in the petition written against him in Suit No. KDH/KAD/1321/2018 between VTLS Inc. Vs Ahmadu Bello University.

“He signed the Writ of Attachment while the Garnishee Order Nisi was pending.

A statement by the NJC Director for Information, Soji Oye disclosed that Council at the meeting considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberation, Council recommended 15 successful candidates as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.

The statement said all recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and their respective State Governors and confirmation by the National Assembly and the respective State House of Assemblies as the case may be.

The members also considered the reports of various Committees and noted the notification of retirements of 23 Judicial Officers of the Federal and State Courts and notification of death of one State High Court Judge.