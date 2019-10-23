Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) will next week meet to consider recommendations of the committee that interviewed justices for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The Council had on October 15 and 16 conducted an Interview for Appointment of Judicial Officers into the Supreme Courts of Records.

Before it was finally conducted, the interview was twice suspended because of controversies in the top echelons of the judiciary.

Daily Sun had earlier reported that some justices who had not indicated interest to be promoted were put on the list, resulting in controversies.