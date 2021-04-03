From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has raised an alarm on an online advertisement purporting an ongoing massive recruitment exercise at the Council for the year 2021, describing it as scam.

According to the Council, the scam advertisement was said to have been published on some websites, different from its official website.

In a statement, NJC Director of Information Mr Soji Oye warned the public to ignore the scam.

The statement reads:

‘The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to a false advertisement purporting an ongoing recruitment exercise of the Council for the year 2021 on some websites, different from the official website of the National Judicial Council.

‘The Council hereby informs the general public that there is no such online recruitment as portrayed by the websites, neither is it currently considering any recruitment exercise for the time being.

‘The general public is hereby advised against downloading any form online or paying anyone for any recruitment.

‘Applicants are hereby advised to beware of fraudsters parading their websites as recruitment platforms for the Council.

‘The Council, when recruiting, will advertise on its official website, http://www.njc.gov.ng and not through any other website,’ he said.