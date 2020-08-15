Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended four judicial officers for elevation to the bench of the Supreme Court. Two out of the four nominees were members of last year’s presidential election petition court recommended to the President Muhammadu Buhari. They are Justices Abdu Aboki and Mohammed Garba, who headed the five-man court.

Justice Garba led the five-man Presidential Election Petition Court, which heard the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of Buhari at the last year’s poll. The court in a unanimous judgment dismissed Atiku’s petition and affirmed Buhari’s victory at the poll. Others on the list are Justices Tijjani Abubakar and Mohammed Saulawa.

A statement by the Director of Information of the National Judicial Council, Mr. Soji Oye, disclosed yesterday that while Justice Abubakar represented the North-East Zone on the apex court’s bench, the rest of Justices Garba, Aboki and Saulawa, are to represent North-West.

According to Oye, the current 12 justices, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, comprised two justices from North Central, one from the North-East, one from North-West, three from South-East, one from the South-South and three from the South-West.