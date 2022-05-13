From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has released list of 46 candidates recommended for various judicial appointments in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

It made the recommendations at its meeting on May 10 and 11 under its chairman and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Mohammed.

Director of Information, Soji Oye, in a statement, said the various positions include the Chief Judge, High Court judges, Kadis and Grand Kadi of Sharia Courts of Appeal, and judges of Customary Courts of Appeal.

The states are Imo, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Jigawa, Plateau, Delta, Kebbi, Adamawa, and Niger.

He said: “All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after approval of the NJC recommendations to their respective State Governors and the respective State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be.”

The recommended heads of vourt are Justice Chukwuemeka-Chikeka Theresa Eberechukwu, chief judge (Imo State), Kadi Bahago Yusuf Abubakar Agwai II, grand kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, (Nasarawa State) and Justice Okorie Victor Uchenna, president, Customary Court of Appeal (Imo State).

Three judges were recommended for Benue State: Felicia Mnguashima Ikyegh, Omale Gabriel Anebi and Shishi John Mkoholga.

Jigawa has Auwal Ya’u and Mustapha Bello Adamu while Delta State has Diai Christopher Dumebi, Odebale Ekuogbe Baro and Gesikeme-Akebofah Angonumere Mary.

Ladi Agyer Madaki, Longden Danladi Jacob, Elizabeth Ibrahim Angai and Samchi Dasplang Simon were recommended for Plateau State while Kebbi State has Hassan Shehu Kuwwa, Shamsudeen Jaafar and Maryam Abubakar Kaoje. The four candidates recommended as judges for Adamawa State are Ishaku Yakubu Haliru, Felix Daniel Nzarga, Abbas Adamu Hoban and Maxwell Tartius Pukuma.

Similarly, Kogi State has Clement Ohiani Kekere, Hawa Eleojo Yusufu and Isa Jamil Abdullahi while for Imo State are Okereke Chinyere Ngozi, Onyekachi Michael Bless Chibueze, Antoinette Chinenye Onyeukwu, Innocent Chidi Ibeawuchi,Alinnor Lotanna Chukwunyere Leo and Nwachukwu Obinna Emmanuel.

Yahaya Mohammed Kanam was recommended as Kadi for Sharia Court of Appeal in Plateau while that of Kebbi is Nasiru Umar Zaggan and the two for Adamawa State are Magaji Chiroma and Ibrahim Barkindo.

The three Judges recommended for the FCT Customary Court of Appeal are Yunusa Idris Kutigi, Muhammad Boyi Marafa and Ubom Unwana Sam while the one for Delta State is Akumagba Ete Francis.

Also, two Judges recommended for Adamawa Customary of Appeal are Momsisuri Bemare Odo and Evaristus Paul and the three for Kogi State are Comfort Ekwuojo Toluwase, Paul Ade Olupeka and Shaibu Yakubu.

The two for Imo State Customary Court of Appeal are Okafor Emeka Paulinus and Onuegbu Chinemerem Ucheoma.