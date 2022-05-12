From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has released list of 46 candidates recommended for various judicial appointments in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Council made the recommendations at its meeting held on May 10 and 11 under its chairman and Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN), Justice Ibrahim Mohammed.

The Director of Information, Soji Oye, who announced this in a statement, said the various positions include the Chief Judge, High Court judges, Kadis and Grand Kadi of Sharia Courts of Appeal, and judges of Customary Courts of Appeal spread across 11 states and the FCT.

The states are Imo, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Jigawa, Plateau, Delta, Kebbi, Adamawa, and Niger.

According to Oye, “All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after approval of the NJC recommendations to their respective State Governors and the respective State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be.”

The recommended Heads of Court are Justice Chukwuemeka-Chikeka Theresa Eberechukwu as Chief Judge for Imo State, Hon. Kadi Bahago Yusuf Abubakar Agwai II as Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Nasarawa State and Hon. Justice Okorie Victor Uchenna as Presidenti, Customary Court of Appeal for Imo State.

Three Judges were recommended for Benue State and they arre Felicia Mnguashima Ikyegh, Omale Gabriel Anebi and Shishi John Mkoholga.

Jigawa has two and include Auwal Ya’u and Mustapha Bello Adamu while Delta State has three and they are Diai Christopher Dumebi, Odebale Ekuogbe Baro and Gesikeme-Akebofah Angonumere Mary.

Four candidates, Ladi Agyer Madaki, Longden Danladi Jacob, Elizabeth Ibrahim Angai and Samchi Dasplang Simon were recommended for Plateau state and three for Kebbi State and they include Hassan Shehu Kuwwa, Shamsudeen Jaafar and Maryam Abubakar Kaoje.

The four candidates recommended as Judges for Adamawa State are Ishaku Yakubu Haliru, Felix Daniel Nzarga, Abbas Adamu Hoban and Maxwell Tartius Pukuma.

Similarly, the three for Kogi State are Clement Ohiani Kekere, Hawa Eleojo Yusufu and Isa Jamil Abdullahi while the six for Imo State are Okereke Chinyere Ngozi, Onyekachi Michael Bless Chibueze, Antoinette Chinenye Onyeukwu, Innocent Chidi Ibeawuchi, Alinnor Lotanna Chukwunyere Leo and Nwachukwu Obinna Emmanuel.

One Kadi was recommended for Sharia Court of Appeal in Plateau and is Yahaya Mohammed Kanam while that of Kebbi is Nasiru Umar Zaggan and the two for Adamawa State are Magaji Chiroma and Ibrahim Barkindo.

The three Judges recommended for the FCT Customary Court of Appeal are Yunusa Idris Kutigi, Muhammad Boyi Marafa and Ubom Unwana Sam while the one for Delta State is Akumagba Ete Francis.

Also, two Judges recommended for Adamawa Customary of Appeal are Momsisuri Bemare Odo and Evaristus Paul and the three for Kogi State are Comfort Ekwuojo Toluwase, Paul Ade Olupeka and Shaibu Yakubu.

The two for Imo State Customary Court of Appeal are Okafor Emeka Paulinus and Onuegbu Chinemerem Ucheoma.