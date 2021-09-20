From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of six chief judges and 31judicial officers to boost the delivery of justice in some states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The recommendation was made at the 95th meeting of the council which considered the list of candidates presented by its interview committee and recommended the 37 successful candidates to their respective state governors for appointment as heads of courts and as judicial officers.

Those recommended as chief judges are justices Richard O. Olorunfemi for Kogi State; Joe Itsebaga Acha, Edo; Akintoroye Akin, Ondo; Husseini Yusuf, FCT; Ekaette Fabian-Obot, Akwa Ibom and J. O. Adeyeye, Ekiti State.

Others are Baba Gana Mahdi as Grand Kadi, Yobe; Umaru Liman as Grand Kadi, Bauchi; Justice Osagede Osado Emmanuel as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Nasarawa; Justice Mashud Abass as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo State and Siyaka Usman as President Customary Court of Appeal, Kogi State.

Three judges were recommended for High Court of Gombe and they are Zainab Rasheed, Abdussalam Muhammad and Daurabo Sikka. Akwa Ibom has two, Effiong Asukwo Effiong and Princess Eme Ekong; Bauchi has Nana Jibril while Kaduna High Court has Abdulkarim Mahmud. The three candidates recommended for Katsina are Kabir Shuaibu, Ibrahim Mashi and Ibrahim Mande while Prof. Alero Akeredolu was recommended for Ondo State.

Candidates for Oyo are Olusola Adetujoye, Folabimpe Olakojo, Prof. Taiwo Adewale, Kareem Adedokun and Kogi Abubakar Ibrahim, Abdullah Sulyman and Aminu Ali Eri.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.