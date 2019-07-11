Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint Justice Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Justice Muhammad was sworn-in by Buhari, after the controversial suspension of the former CJN, Walter Onnoghen.

NJC equally sent recommendations to the governors of Sokoto, Lagos, Anambra, Ebonyi, Niger, Taraba, Kano, and Jigawa States, for the appointment of chief judges and grand khadis for the states.

The Council further considered notification of retirements of Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, chief judges of Gombe, Edo, Niger, Ebonyi, acting chief judge of Kebbi state, as well as those of nine other judicial officers from the Federal High Court, high courts of Gombe, Delta, Edo, Imo, Benue and Katsina states.

The decision was reached at an emergency meeting of the Council, yesterday, under the chairmanship of former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Umaru Abdullahi.

A statement issued NJC Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, indicated that the Council also called on state executives to commence immediate implementation of the Financial Autonomy for State Judiciary.