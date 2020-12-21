From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the compulsory retirement of a judge of Osun High Court, Abdulkareem Abdulrasaq, and the Grand Kadi of Yobe State, Shu’aibu Talba, over alleged age falsification.

NJC took the decision for their immediate sack during its 93rd meeting held virtually on December 16.

Besides, council also recommended the appointment of 69 other judicial officers to enhance justice delivery in the country.

NJC Information Director, Soji Oye, in a statement, said Talba was recommended for compulsory retirement following an investigation into a petition against him by one Zakar Adamu, chairman, Movement for Justice in Nigeria.

The statement alleged that Talba falsified his age on two occasions, including February 1, 1955 to August 27, 1955 and later to December 30, 1959.

“Findings revealed that he was supposed to have retired on February 1, 2020 by virtue of his declared date of birth of February 1, 1955.

“Council, after deliberation, decided to recommend his compulsory retirement to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

Furthermore, council requested the Yobe government to deduct salaries received by him from February 1, 2020 till date, from his gratuity, and remit the same to NJC,” Oye said in the statement.

In the same vein, following investigation into a petition against Abdulrasaq by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Yomi Alliyu, it was discovered he falsified his date of birth from September 3, 1955 to September 3, 1957.

“Council, therefore, recommended his compulsory retirement to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State with effect from September 3, 2020.

“It also requested the Osun government to deduct from his gratuity, salaries received by him from September 3, 2020, and remit same to the NJC,” Oye said.

Meanwhile, the body, in exercising its disciplinary powers under the 1999 Constitution, has suspended both Talba and Abdulrasaq from office pending the approval of the recommendation of their compulsory retirements by their respective governors.

However, the NJC dismissed 18 petitions against 14 judicial officers for lacking in merit.

NJC also acknowledged the notifications of retirement of 12 judicial officers and notifications of death of three judges of federal and state courts.