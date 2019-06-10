Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Judicial Council has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting the voluntary retirement of the erstwhile Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walther Onnoghen.

This was contained in a statement by the NJC through its Director, Information, Mr. Soji Oye, after an emergency meeting to formally note the president’s acceptance of Onnoghen’s voluntary retirement.

Oye said Buhari’s acceptance of Onnoghen’s voluntary retirement was in line with the council’s recommendation to him on April 3, 2019.

The statement read: “The National Judicial Council held an emergency meeting today to take formal note of the acceptance of the voluntary retirement of Hon. Mr. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, as Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The president’s acceptance of the retirement is in line with council’s recommendation to the president on April 3, 2019.

“Council at the end of its deliberation thanked the president for the acceptance which was in the best interest of Nigeria.”