Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo elder statesman Prince Bob Njemanze has commended Governor Hope Uzodinma on his effort in sanitizing the Imo State judiciary and restoring the dignity and integrity of the bench.

Njemanze, who was a member of the 2014 National Conference, opined that the worst legacy of Achike Udenwa’s administration was in institutionalising the abuse of seniority in the appointment of the Chief Judge in the Imo State judiciary.

Njemanze, however, commended Governor Uzodinma for upholding the tenets of equity, fairness and justice in the appointment of an Acting Chief Judge, who he said ‘has been a victim of untold blackmail, calculated calumny and unimaginable frameups by some beneficiaries of this anomaly and their cohorts who would want it perpetuated for life and from which a very strong and powerful cartel had emerged in Imo judiciary by default.’

He continued: ‘Most, unfortunately, their selected beneficiary of the office of the Chief Judges endeavoured to put in place a Judicial Service Commission that will determine who the governor should appoint as his Attorney-General and in turn take over justice delivery.

‘One can see how dirty they are fighting the appointment of the Ag Chief Judge who was not handpicked from their bouquet but rather based on seniority at the bench.’

‘All their usual fabricated documents which they passed through their Judicial Service Commission to an unsuspecting National Judicial Service Commission who naturally would believe these lies to the chagrin of Imo people, their victims are now in place.

‘Honestly, this cartel took its root from Uzodinma’s home base with a governor and an Attorney General who were determined to make their kinsman the Chief Judge to enable them control the courts and have smooth run over their numerous political adversaries.

‘I was having my fears if Gov. Hope Uzodinma, His Excellency would cave in to undue influences from the greater majority of these people from his area made up of senior lawyers and retired judges to pervert the course of justice and fairness, but the governor has come off as a man who believes in equity and fairness.

‘I salute Distinguished Senator, His Excellency Hope Uzodinma for initiating the process that will eliminate this virus. It has gone its full cycle. And the cure is here,’ Njemanze stated.