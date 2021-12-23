By Henry Umahi

Renowned neuroscientist, Prof. Philip Njemanze, who invented the nanoscale technology used for the mRNA behind vaccines, has urged caution.

He said: “I have consistently said I remain in the position that vaccines are very useful and could be used to protect vulnerable groups and in that regard vaccines have performed excellently over the years. The present use of mRNA gene therapy as vaccines is a redefinition of the concept, which we all are learning from.

“I was the original inventor of a major part of the nanoscale technology that went into the design of the present mRNA vaccines in my patent United States application titled, ‘Receptor mediated nanoscale copolymer assemblies for diagnostic imaging and therapeutic management of hyperlipidemia and infectious diseases’.

“Although the original intention was to usher a new era of nanoscale treatment for noninfectious and infectious agents (viral and bacterial) with drugs. However, the application for the particular purpose of mRNA using the spike protein was done by others. I understand the potential use of this nanoscale technology, and that is why we went into the research at Chidicon Medical Centre, Owerri, Imo State.”

He, however, added that he and other lead investigators do not know enough about what the body will do with their nanoscale particles.

He further said: “I would not subscribe to a large population study of this technology without comprehensive understanding of what this could do in a very small group over some years. This informs my precautionary approach to the use of the nanoscale technology particularly its application for the mRNA vaccines (gene-therapy). It is an informed precautionary approach from persons with in-depth understanding on how the technology works rather than uninformed skepticism as some have suggested. I think we must create an open doctors’ platform for all ideas, so we all can humbly learn from this experience, which we all pray will come to a good outcome.

“Shutting down ideas is bad for knowledge, which is at the border between the known and unknown. Continue the quest for knowledge.”

Njemanze, who is the medical director of Chidicon Medical Centre, Owerri, added: “The basic nanoscale technology concept on which the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines were packaged was based on my invention patented in the United States in 2005. I envisioned using the technology as a new way to deliver drugs and treatments in the body even to target organs. They took that concept to package the genetic therapy comprising the spike protein of the SARS-COV-2 virus.

“However, the concept needed long-term use in a select group of patients before mass deployment as is now done with a population-wide experiment. Although I was cautiously optimistic that the concept would work when I invented it for delivery of drugs, viral particles and gene therapy, although it seems to be working with the vaccine, but we will not know the long-term effects until a few years later.”