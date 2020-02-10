Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Court of Appeal, Enugu division to set aside its judgment sacking Ayika Valentine as member representing Njikoka/Dunukofia/Anaocha federal constituency of Anambra State.

The Court of Appeal on November 1, 2019 delivered judgment on Appeal NO: CA/E/EAPP/19/2019 brought by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo, in which it ruled in favour of the appellant and sacked Ayika.

But the PDP is approaching the appellant court urging it to set aside its judgment arguing that the judgment of the Supreme Court on the candidacy of Ayika had made it a nullity.

The legal battle that culminated into the Appeal NO: CA/E/EAPP/19/2019 it could be recalled commenced on the October 18, 2018 when Dr. Richard Egenti an aspirant in the primary election that brought about the nomination of Hon. Ayika as the candidate of PDP for the 2019 general election initiated an action at the FCT High Court in Suit No: FCT/HC/CV/3065/18 wherein he challenged the candidacy of Ayika.