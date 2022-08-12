From Fred Itua, Abuja

Edozie Njoku-led All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on Friday, said the 2023 general elections may not hold if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), fails to recognise him as the substantive national chairman of the party.

He said his outcry is based on a Supreme Court ruling which affirmed him as the authentic chairman of the party and wondered why INEC was yet to honour the judgment.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Njoku said: “It established beyond reasonable doubt that the Owerri Convention of May 31, 2019; where I was elected as the National Chairman of APGA is the authentic Convention. It also settled the issue of representation of the Party, by affirming that Barr. Hamman Buba Ghide, is the authentic National Legal Adviser of APGA.

“Observably, Victor Oye did not Appeal this Judgment, because the Federal High Court was unequivocal in its Ruling that the matter is not justiciable.

“We have abundant evidence of all the surreptitious and nocturnal moves by Victor Oye’s group, using a very senior lawyer who is notorious for compromising judicial officers to thwart the content of the judgment which has already been served on INEC.

“I am calling on Nigerians, especially the National Assembly; the Attorney General of the Federation and President Buhari to take note that if INEC continues on this trajectory 2023 elections amy not hold.

“This is the first time that a Supreme Court Judgment is being tossed about with so much temerity and disdainful arrogance.”