Indeed, the theme of this year outing of the festival strongly connects to the all-important need to link proper understanding of this dying culture and heritage of the Igbo nation to current but hugely misplaced narrative of the Igbo people to the invention and practice of identification of the people, not excluding the royal lineages. One significant advan- tage truly lies in our people knowing who they are as history of mankind evolves, some with stronger connection to processes of communication domiciled in the hands of foreigners and sponsored by powers out to swallow the age long history, heritages and cultures of other nations better than their own for deliberate socio-economic and political advantage.

A friend of mine who would not want me to keep his details out of this first discuss on the festival, explained what Nka-Dioka festival is out to achieve and the elaborate process of its celebration. He noted.

“Ichi and the age old practice of IgbuIchi are well known in almost all corners of Igbo land. It is not merely a tribalmark. It is a first stage to attainment of manhood and eventual climb to great nobility. It has not only it’s code of con- duct and practice but also a clearly marked out season and carefully regulated observances. The beginning of Ichi season herald once annually by a special style and local recognized cry of a bird from its habitat OFIAUDO- Ejidike usually in first week of November”.