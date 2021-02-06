From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The former military president of Nigeria Gen Ibrahim Babangida has described the former military governor of Akwa Ibom State, the late Air Commodore, Idongesit Nkanga (retd) as a genius and one of his finest officers who came to the world to fight for unity.

In his eulogy at Nkanga’s burial at Ikot Nya, Nsit Ibom LGA, of Akwa Ibom State, IBB as he was populary called, represented by Brig. Gen. Anthony Etukudoh, said even as Nkanga retired from the military, he still continued to fight for development though in mufti

“He was my former student; one of the best military officers Nigeria has ever produced; Commander Presidential Fleet during my time; a very good administrator, endowed with passion for hardwork.

“As a military governor of Akwa Ibom State, which I created in 1987, late Idongesit Nkanga came to the world as a uniform soldier, fought for the unity of Nigeria and its development.

“He retired from the military but still remained as a fighting soldier in mufti. He fought many battles of life for the development and advancement of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria. His legacies as military governor of Akwa Ibom State, are unquantifiable. Nigeria will greatly miss his rare ingenuity.

“I thank Akwa Ibom State for having given Nigeria a genuis in the person of Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga. May his soul rest in peace. And may his immediate family and indeed Akwa Ibom State, take consolation in the fact that Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga has just passed over, but he will never die.” IBB said

Governor Udom Emmanuel said it was hard to bid Nkanga goodbye as he (Nkanga) was his friend, and close confidant whom he shared thoughts and ideas, visions together, and brainstormed together on the way forward for the Niger Delta and for Akwa Ibom.

“Today we are gathered here in this quit serene village to pay tribute to a man who was in every sense of the word a collosus, a statesman, a patriot, a man of impeccable character and integrity, whose words were his bonds and whose dedication to Akwa Ibom project and Niger Delta and larger Nigeria enterprise was total and non negotiable.”

Emmanuel who had already named the Third Ring in Uyo after Nkanga, said; “we are gathered here to bid farewell to a friend to a man who was fashionably committed to the development of Akwa Ibom State.

“I find it difficult to address our elder statesman in past tense. Today instead of walking in long step with me as he always did since faith brought us together in a political journey several years ago I am here starring at the flag starred casket of our revered Otuekong.

“A man of Christian masculinity. The song is ended but the memory lingers on; the song may have ended today for you my brother, the song may have ended for you my DG, my friend, my confidant, the song may have ended for you Idongesit Akwa Ibom, ..but the memories of your factful life linger on.”

Pan Niger Delta Forum PANDEF, speaking through their Senator Bassey Ewa-Henshaw, said they were still in shock over Nkanga’s sudden demise, their National Chairman, on Christmas Eve.

“The entire leadership and membership of PANDEF are saddened by his death, it is devastating; words are not enough to express the pain and grief we feel. He was selfless, humane, broad-minded, trusted leader, esteemed compatriot and statesmen.

“Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga was unwaveringly committed and dedicated to the founding ideals and objectives of PANDEF; to find unity, peace, and development in the Niger Delta region.

“With a combination of his strict military background, political and administrative sagacity and working in tandem with our National leader Chief Edwin Clark and other critical stakeholders of the region, he was able to seamlessly, elevate the standing of PANDEF to enviable summit with a short period as our pioneer national Chairman.”

In his goodwill message, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Douye Diri, who recalled that his last meeting with Nkanga was in Port-Harcourt when all the governors of the Niger Delta converged and the leadership of PANDEF and others were representated, he was one of the voices that was heard from that interaction.

“And he informed me that he will be in Bayelsa, very early this year for plans to sure that PANDEF is put in its proper place in Bayelsa State. At that point he never knew that God was about to call him to Glory.

“So we have not just lost a father, we have lost an activist of the Niger Delta region, we’ve an intelligencier of the Niger Delta Region and an Air commodore of Nigeria” Diri said. END