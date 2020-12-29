By Sunday Ani

Immediate past executive vice chairman, ExxonMobil, Udom Inoyo, has described the death of Pan Niger Delta Elders Development Forum National Chairman, Air Commodore Okon Idongesit Nkanga (retd), as a great loss to the people of Akwa-Ibom State and Nigeria at large.

In a condolence message to the government and people of Akwa Ibom on the death of the retired military officer, Inoyo described the deceased as a leader and patriot, whose death had robbed the state of one of its absolute best.

He recalled his first contact with the dead officer during his national service year in his residence at the Air Force Base, Ikeja, when he visited him with his friend, Steve Umondak, who was the deceased’s in-law, saying the depth of his kindness and care for fellow human beings played out when he was involved in an auto crash with Steve and he quickly came to their help.

He described Nkanga’s days in the Air Force as eventful, having risen through the ranks to become the first indigenous military governor of Akwa Ibom State, during which time, he made remarkable contributions to the development and growth of Akwa Ibom.

Inoyo said his commitment to fight for justice for the Niger Delta people; particularly as it concerned equitable distribution of the region’s God-endowed rich natural resources was not in doubt.