The people of Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State have pledged total support to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Mbah, and other candidates.

They spoke through the Council Chairman, Okechukwu Edeh, during the inauguration of Nkanu East PDP Campaign Council at Amagunze, yesterday.

He said: “The beauty of democracy lies not only in the liberty of the people to elect leaders of their own freewill, but also to elect those with the capacity to justify and reciprocate the confidence reposed in them through quality leadership.

“Our people have therefore asked me to reiterate that 100 percent of our votes belongs to Dr. Peter Mbah, not only because he is our son, but also because he is in a class of his own as the best on the Governorship ballot. Our votes also belong to other PDP candidates in the State.

“Therefore, in my capacity as the Chairman of the Nkanu East PDP Campaign Council and the Local Government Chairman, I hereby Inauguarate and commission you to go ahead to plan for our electoral success; mobilise, sensitise, and enlighten our people to deliver 100 per cent as pledged to Dr. Mbah and the PDP”, he charged the Council.

Speaking on behalf of members of the Campaign Council, former Nkanu East Local Government Council Chairman and Director of the Logistics Sub-Committee, Hon. Frank Anioma, pledged to justify the trust reposed in them by the party.

Director of the Information Sub-Committee, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, also assured that the Sub-Committee would go to work in all the nooks and crannies of the Local Government in line with the directive of the party.

“Our people have always lined up overwhelming behind the PDP since 1999. So, when the Chairman says we have to deliver 100 per cent to the PDP in the 2023 election, it is a legitimate and realistic charge. Moreover, as he rightly said, we are offering the people of Enugu the best in the 2023 Governorship election”, he stated.