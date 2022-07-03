The people of Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State yesterday poured into the Government House to express gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi over the emergence of their son, Ndubuisi Mbah, as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming 2023 election.

Mbah, a lawyer, who led his people on the courtesy visit, praised Ugwuanyi for his rare leadership role, which facilitated his victory in the PDP governorship primary election.

The jubilant people of Nkanu East, who were accompanied by the clergy, traditional rulers, present and former public office holders from the council area such as the former deputy governor of the state, Bishop Ralph Nwoye; former Member of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Anayo Edeh; the Member representing Nkanu East constituency, Rt. Hon. Paul Nnajiofor, and the Council Chairman, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh, told Ugwuanyi that he had wiped away their tears and given them a sense of belonging.

They also appreciated the governor for keeping faith with the principles of equity, justice and fairness in the zoning of the governorship position to Enugu East senatorial district, down to Nkanu East LGA, stressing that the council area is the least developed in Enugu State.

The people pointed out that no amount of gratitude would equate the leadership role Ugwuanyi played in the emergence of Mbah, adding that the governor had on several occasions after he assumed office in 2015, disclosed that Nkanu East was among the three least developed LGAs in the state.

They also described Mbah as a thorough bred, peaceful, humble, God- fearing, intelligent, visionary and successful entrepreneur with sound track record in both private and public dealings.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of Nkanu East LGA, Hon. Edeh; the PDP LG chairman, Prince Emeka Nwatu; the PDP Zonal Chairman, Enugu East senatorial district, Hon. Nnamdi Nwafor; the party state Youth Leader, Hon. Patrick Okoh; the Chairman, Nkanu East Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Igwe H.A. Edeani, former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism and Hon. Rita Mbah (who spoke on behalf of Nkanu East women), all expressed profound gratitude to Ugwuanyi for giving them a rare light through the emergence of their tested and trusted son as PDP governorship candidate.