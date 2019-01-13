What do you find most interesting about Public Relations and why do you have particular interest in it?

I have always loved people and the field of public relations gives me opportunity to relate with people. Like the profession suggests, you relate to the public. I find it particularly exciting when I have to segment my publics. It is exciting for me to know that one public may be different from another. A layman probably will not know or understand this because he may think that public relations is something we do with everybody. Even with a segmented public, you need different skills, strategies, approach and different messaging, to actually relate with them. It takes you so far and you are astounded by what it entails and what you can accomplish. I also find it exciting when I am able to know how people think and respond to issues. With my professional background, I am able to analyse or assess what their response or behavioural pattern would be. Based on that, I will be able to judge their next move and use it to connect to people. Public relations as a profession exposes me to tools to do all these things I mentioned. So I find public relations very exciting.

How long have you been involved in public relations practice?

I have been involved in this field for over 30 years.

So you got into it right after graduating from the university or did you work in another organization before focusing on public relations?

I would say I stumbled into it. I started working with Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, after I left the teaching profession. I became a producer at NTA. Then I got a job at the Nigerian Export Import Bank, NEXIM, as the pioneer Corporate Affairs Manager. That was when my career in public relations started and I have not looked back. From NEXIM, I moved on to Equatorial Trust Bank (ETB). When I left ETB, I set up my own firm, Nec Consulting Limited. One thing I have known is that the pay-off line of ETB at the time, Partnership That Works, is a life slogan that is relevant anytime, any day. I have been on my own since 1996 – about 22 years. I have had to deal with all kinds of clients, publics, organisations and communities.

In the course of all these activities, what would you say you learnt about life and people?

Life is dynamic and people are not static. Ideas and behavior are not static. I have learnt that culture is dynamic. Everything keeps evolving and you cannot say categorically that this comes to an end. There are innovations and disruptions. A lot could happen, you never say that is the end of it. In all this, you are prepared, because anything can happen. Even in crisis that you have managed so well, there could be positive or negative fallouts. But as a professional in public relations, you must always be ready to take care of the fallouts when they happen.

You just mentioned disruptions. Have you had any disruptions in the public relations space?

Well, in our profession today, disruption is something that happens every day. It goes with innovations. People are not doing things the traditional way. The reason is that a lot of young people are coming into the profession. That are coming with young ideas, they are very innovative and creative. I cannot categorically give you an example but it is happening every day.

How long did you teach?

I served for 14 years, in both primary and secondary schools.