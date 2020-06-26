Member of the national caucus of the All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Sam Nkire, has called for the immediate reconstitution of the Board of Trustees BoT of the party.

Chief Nkire who is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the APC made the call in Abuja in the midst of the crises rocking the party at both national and state levels.

The APC chieftain said the absence of an active and functional Board of Trustees was the major reason why most of the minor disagreements turned intractable, adding “the BoT as the conscience, soul and sanctity of the party is empowered to intervene and settle all disputes in the party.”

He said if APC had an active BoT, chaired by a former President, Vice President, National Chairman or a very respectable senior member of the party, the dissolved National Working Committee and its leadership would not have developed into the tyrants they became.

According to Nkire, the founding fathers and foundation members of APC envisaged the emergence of an autocratic NWC and thought it wise to have a Board of Trustees which would “act as arbitrators and mediators in disputes and ensure the enforcement of discipline in accordance with the constitution of the party.”

Nkire particularly praised President Muhammadu Buhari for “characteristically keeping his distance from the day-to-day running of the party and for his stitch-in-time legal intervention to save the party, in the absence of a functional Board of Trustees.”

He expressed his delight and confidence that the new caretaker chairman of the party, Governor Buni of Yobe State, was capable of turning the futures of APC around soonest.