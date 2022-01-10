Member, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus, Chief Sam Nkire, has cautioned party members on who they chose as National Chairman during the party’s national convention.

Nkire who stated this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, urged the APC to put its house in order to avoid losing to opposition in the 2023 election.

“The choice we make for national chairman of the APC during the forthcoming national convention will make or mar our chances of returning to power in 2023. The chairman that the APC needs for the battle in 2023 must be a man or woman nationally known in the country, a strategist, a fighter and a winner.

“The whole world has seen the card our opponents, the PDP played in choosing Senator Ayu as its National Chairman; it is now left for us to play the joker.”

Quoting President Muhammadu Buhari, Nkire said the ruling party might lose to the opposition PDP if doesn’t get it acts together by choosing the right man or woman for the job.