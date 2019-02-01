Former deputy national chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress R-APC, Chief Sam Nkire, has congratulated the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for his astonishing performance during a recent television interview for presidential candidates.

Chief Nkire said Atiku’s performance clearly showed the difference between his capacity to understand the problems of the country, his ability to solve them as well as the required experience to govern Nigeria, compared to that of his competitors.

According to the now member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Atiku demonstrated in the television interview that he is adequately prepared for the job he is seeking by giving a blow-by-blow account of his plan to solve the problems beseting the country today.

Chief Nkire also said the combination of Atiku and Mr. Peter Obi as PDP presidential and vice presidential candidates, presented the ruling All Progressives Congress and all others on the other side with a huge performance challenge.

According to Nkire, “Atiku has not only articulated his plan for making Nigeria better, Atiku is ready, willing, capable and prepared to lead the country out of poverty, hunger and joblessness, into the economic boom of the 21st century.”