Chairman, Old Aba People’s Assembly and member National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire has congratulated Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

Nkire said Ikpeazu deserved to be congratulated not only for turning 58 years, but also for the general, physical and infrastructural face-lift he brought to the state, including Aba metropolis and environs.

In a statement, yesterday, Nkire said he was also confident that the governor would, as much as possible, work hard to meet government obligations to workers and pensioners and conclude on-going projects before the expiration of his tenure.

The APC leader said Governor Ikpeazu was no doubt going to leave Abia State better than he met it.

He urged the next government after him, to move quickly to surpass Ikpeazu’s achievements and not bug itself down with, “blame-gaming and predecessor-smearing.”

He said Ikpeazu’s administration deserved commendation for being able to keep Abia State safer than most others in the areas of banditry, kidnapping as well as activities of unknown gunmen, making Abia one of the safest States in the country, if not the safest.

“Chief Sam Nkire, Old Aba People’s Assembly and a vast majority of the people of the Old Aba Division in Abia State are proud of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and wish him many more years of purposeful and quality contributions to the development of Old Aba Division, Abia State and Nigeria in general.”