Member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC Chief Sam Nkire has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria for their actions and obedience to the guidelines of the Presidetial Task Force.

Chief Nkire, in a statement, said both the government and members of the public had risen to the occasion and acted creditably in the face of the dreaded Coronavirus ravaging the whole world and requiring service and sacrifice from both government and the governed.

Chief Nkire who is also the leader of the Abia State APC Caucus, particularly praised the efforts of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, health-care providers, corporate and religious bodies, governors, political party leaders and public-spirited individuals, who have contributed through service or donation of cash or materials towards stopping its spread.

He commended the political class, especially the leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for not playing to the gallery or playing politics with the pandemic, adding that politics should always be about safeguarding lives and property of the citizenry

Meanwhile, Julius Berger has donated an ambulance to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada in the Federal Capital Territory.

The donation was made in response to the rise in recorded cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria and part of a larger campaign, with contributions being rolled-out to ramp up hospitals’ capacities.

The ambulance serves as a key resource to help the movement of patients to and from the University Hospital, which is the nominated testing, isolation and treatment centre of the NCDC.

The donation was made by Julius Berger’s Managing Director, Dr. Lars Richter, who handed over the vehicle to the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Prof. Bissallah A. Ekele.

Dr. Richter said urgent necessity to safeguard and protect the good health and lives of the citizens and residents of Nigeria informed the decision of the company to donate the ambulance to the hospital.

Chief Medical Director of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Prof. Bissalah A. Ekele, thanked the company for its timely intervention with the donation of the ambulance which he said was critically needed in the current fight against the coronavirus pandemic.