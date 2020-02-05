A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus and Leader of Abia State caucus of the party, Chief Sam Nkire, has commended the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkiruka Onyejiocha for her philanthropic gestures to indigent students in her constituency.

Chief Nkire spoke after Onyejiocha paid out over N12million as registration fees for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination WASSCE for students of public schools in Isiukwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State.

The APC chieftain said pursuing projects that benefit the less privileged in the society and making personal sacrifices towards the uplifting of the downtrodden had become the second nature of the Deputy Chief Whip.

Chief Nkire opined that educational empowerment was the best and most enduring form of empowerment for any developing country and therefore appealed to other APC legislators and office holders of Abia State origin to give educational empowerment top priority.

He urged all citizens of Abia State to take notice of the excellent performances of both APC legislators and office holders from Abia State.