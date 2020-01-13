Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in Abia State, Chief Sam Nkire, has predicted massive influx of politicians, especially from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) into the APC in the coming months.

The APC leader stated this in Aba, Abia State, shortly after a reconciliatory meeting with some party chieftains.

Chief Nkire told party faithful to keep an open mind to receive those wishing to be part of the APC, adding that “Abia State in particular should be ready for a bumper harvest of progressive men and women.”

The state Caucus Leader who is also a member of the National Caucus appealed to aggrieved persons in the party to sheath their swords and work for the success of the party in 2023.

Chief Nkire made the appeal during a meeting in Aba to reconcile two senatorial candidates, Sir Marc Wabara and Dr Nyerere Anyim who had been at daggers drawn since the 2019 elections.

He said though the Supreme Court had delivered judgment and concluded the matter, it failed to deliver peace to the APC family in Abia until that day of amicable resolution. He said an ad-hoc reconciliation committee would soon be instituted to ensure all cleavages of disunity among members became a thing of the past.