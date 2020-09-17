Member of National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire has predicted victory for his party in the governorship election in Edo State this Saturday.

Chief Nkire who was one-time National Chairman of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) which ruled Abia and Imo states between 2007 -2011, however, said the win will likely be narrow, adding, “a win is a win.”

The APC chieftain was also of the opinion that all those who believed that Edo State was still a ‘PDP State’ were living in the past, adding that the last two governors of the state were APC members.

Nkire said those who are conversant with the politics of Edo State know that the only way the PDP could win was through electoral malpractice, without which the APC was sure to carry the day.

According to him, “ it is a well known fact that it’s not in the character of the ruling party to engage in thuggery or ballot-box snatching and therefore, APC guarantees a clean win without fraudulent practices”

Chief Nkire maintained that although the Edo State governorship election was not a do-or-die affair for APC as it seems with the PDP, his party would govern Edo State one more time.