Deputy Caucus Leader, Abia State All Progressives Congress (APC), Sam Nkire, has debunked the rumours making the rounds that he has joined a faction of the party.

Nkire said there was no truth in the said story, adding that he was still a leader and would remain a leader in mainstream Abia State APC for a long time.

He, however, maintained that he would continue to seek peace and unity among all interest groups within the party, under the leadership of Donatus Nwamkpa, who is the recognised chairman by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party stalwart said: “We, the leaders, must see the need to do everything possible to win the confidence of all aspirants and interest groups, including that of Ikechi Emenike, because politics is about inclusiveness.”

He reminded party faithful about the impending battle to take over the government house in Umuahia in 2023, adding that every effort must made to unite all combatants before the show-down.

Nkire said it was important for the leadership to de-escalate tensions associated with the conduct of congresses, in order to have a unified party executive to pilot the affairs of the party into 2023 general election.

The party leader echoed the stand of the party leadership that every APC member of Abia origin was free to contest the governorship of the state, no matter the zone he or she may come from.

