A member of the National Caucus of the All Progressives

Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has enjoined leaders of

the party to take the opportunity offered by the holy month

of Ramadan and Eid to promote peace among members and

Nigerians.

Nkire, in a statement to felicitate with Muslims, said

although intra-party disagreements were normal with democracies all over the the world, it was healthier to have

inter-party squabbles than quarrels among leaders of a ruling party, like the APC.

He said the Eid-el-Fitri celebration was a perfect time for

aggrieved leaders to reconcile their differences, especially

in Ondo and Edo states where governorship elections are

expected soon.

He reminded APC members nationwide that the ruling party came to power as a corrective regime to right the

wrongs of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which it replaced in 2015, adding that APC could not afford to go the

PDP way by indulging in corruption, nepotism and impunity.

The APC chieftain who was once the National Chairman

of the Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), a defunct political party which produced two Governors in Imo and Abia

States in 2007, said there was need for frequent communication or interaction between organs and members of the

party in order to avoid suspicion.

Nkire urged party men and women to imbibe President

Muhammadu Buhari’s policy of zero tolerance for corruption at all levels including the electoral processes, while

expressing optimism that the coronavirus pandemic would

soon be a thing of the past for political activities to resume

in full swing.