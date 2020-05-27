A member of the National Caucus of the All Progressives
Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has enjoined leaders of
the party to take the opportunity offered by the holy month
of Ramadan and Eid to promote peace among members and
Nigerians.
Nkire, in a statement to felicitate with Muslims, said
although intra-party disagreements were normal with democracies all over the the world, it was healthier to have
inter-party squabbles than quarrels among leaders of a ruling party, like the APC.
He said the Eid-el-Fitri celebration was a perfect time for
aggrieved leaders to reconcile their differences, especially
in Ondo and Edo states where governorship elections are
expected soon.
He reminded APC members nationwide that the ruling party came to power as a corrective regime to right the
wrongs of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which it replaced in 2015, adding that APC could not afford to go the
PDP way by indulging in corruption, nepotism and impunity.
The APC chieftain who was once the National Chairman
of the Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), a defunct political party which produced two Governors in Imo and Abia
States in 2007, said there was need for frequent communication or interaction between organs and members of the
party in order to avoid suspicion.
Nkire urged party men and women to imbibe President
Muhammadu Buhari’s policy of zero tolerance for corruption at all levels including the electoral processes, while
expressing optimism that the coronavirus pandemic would
soon be a thing of the past for political activities to resume
in full swing.
