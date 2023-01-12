By Rita Okoye

Famous Nollywood actress Nkiru Sylvanus has traditionally tied the knot with the love of her life today, January 12, 2023.

The beautiful occasion was held at in Imo State, where she was born.

The actress recently rolled out pre-wedding photo shoots with her husband-to-be but didn’t reveal his face.

However, MC Longinus Anokwute, a.k.a. Chief Imo, posted images from the marriage ceremony revealing the groom’s face after it had previously been concealed from the public’s view.

The event’s MC, Chief Imo, stated in an Instagram post that love is a beautiful thing and that the celebration ended with such delight.