From Kenneth Udeh , Umuahia

Nkporo and Alayi in Abia North senatorial district have commended the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, on his developmental projects in the communities.

The Senate chief whip, on Monday, was in the localities in accordance with his continuous stewardship evaluation tour of Abia North communities.

Constituencies he visited with his team were Elughu Nkporo; Etiti ward, Npkoro; Okwoko, Npkoro; Agbo-Oha and Amurie, Npkoro.

Kalu met with the people at the palace of Ezeaja of Npkoro, Patrick Ogbuagu where the eight villages converged to receive report of the Senate chief whip.

He told them of his plan to initiate the process towards the construction of the road in the 2023 budget.

Shortly after exchanging pleasantries, Kalu announced moves towards the construction of the Etitiama-Elughu in Nkporo, just as he narrated his ugly his experience while navigating his way to the palace.

“While coming to your palace, I personally witnessed how difficult it was getting here because of the terrible state of the road. Though I am aware the contract has been awarded previously, due to circumstances oblivious to me, it has yet to be commenced which I suspect is the fault of the contractor.

“I want to assure you that I’ll personally engage the minister of works to make ensure this road is included in the 2023 budget. As you know the only road in this community was built under my tenure as governor 23 years ago.

“I am not here to campaign but for us to discuss so I can know how valuable what we have done has been to you and to also know what we can do and what more we can do for your benefit,: the Senate chief whip said.

The traditional ruler thanked Kalu and also appealed for the road to be constructed.

Ogbuagu said: “I commend you for showing concern to the construction of this road. If there’s anything that this community needs the most, it’s this road. We have suffered so much.”

Enumerating Kalu’s projects in Okwoko and others, prominent stakeholder, Otuwe Kalu Orji, mentioned the construction of the newly tarred Agbaja-Nkporo road, the completed Ndelu-Oso road and ongoing refurbishment of Nde-Agbo school.

He appreciated Kalu for his contributions to the community both as senator and governor, pointing out the appointments of its indigenes, including Arunsi Uka and Kalu Ndukwe, as commissioners by Kalu during his tenure as governor.

He, however, appealed to Kalu for additional road projects and the facilitation of employment for the youths, while reaffirming the consensus of the entire communities in Nkporo to back his return to the Senate.

At Etiti ward, Kalu was received at the venue of the school premises he constructed under his tenure at the 9th Senate. Making reference to the school, the community said its construction is an attestation of Kalu’s performance at the Senate.

President General of Okwoko, Ukachi Orji Kalu, said the senate chief whip has done so much for the community, he, however, sought construction of Nkporo-Oso Edda Road, adding the legacies of Kalu would remain unforgettable in the community if their wish is granted.