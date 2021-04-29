From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State Police Command has disclosed it has launched manhunt on the hoodlums that attacked the Nkporo Police Station on Wednesday.

This was made known by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna in Umuahia.

Giving an insight to the Nkporo Police Station attack, Ogbonna said the hoodlums took advantage of the early morning rain to launch an attack on the police station, but that policemen on duty repelled them.

Ogbonna said the gunmen in their frustration threw explosive into the charge room which exploded and damaged the counter, chairs and benches in there.

The PPRO further disclosed that the hoodlums burnt one police unserviceable Police Motorcycle outside the charge room, broke the windshield of the station’s patrol van and made away with two motorcycle exhibits.

He said no police personnel was injured or killed, adding that the station building was still habitable.

He added that efforts were ongoing to track and arrest those behind the ugly incident suspected to be hiding within the Area.