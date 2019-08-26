Moshood Adebayo

Anambra State government has warned members of the public to be wary of fake developers purported to have received government’s consent to build estate in Nkwelle Ezunaka GRA, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

It also reinstated its earlier stance that Rotech Energy Services Limited was the only firm that received its nod to develop the portion of the land in the area into a modern estate with over 500 houses. This was contrary to the claim by two firms, Next Agro Transformation Ltd and Hillside Estates Ltd, who were said to have been spreading false and misleading members of the public about the real ownership of the land.

The government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Anambra State, C. Don Adinuba, said Memorandum of Understanding to develop the estate was signed on July 5, this year with the firm at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

It reminded members of the public that the 1999 Constitution, as amended, vests in the governor, power over every land in the state.

“Rotech has already carried out the surveying, plotting and comprehensive planning of the site. It has also cleared it. The state government is impressed with the pace of work by Rotech Energy Services at the site. It is therefore fraudulent, audacious and vexatious for agents of Next Agro Transformation Ltd and Hillside Estate Ltd, who are not known to the state government as stakeholders in the project, to claim in the mass media ownership of the huge expanse of land on which Nkwelle Ezunaka GRA is being built.’.

‘’The government warned members of the public ‘’not to buy any piece of land from these two firms because they are trespassers and interlopers’’.

‘’The appropriate government and security agencies have been directed to make these firms and their agents feel the full weight of the law.”